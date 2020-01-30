New Delhi: Soon after a man opened fire at people protesting the citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, political leaders took to social media to condemn the act with many from the opposition parties blaming union minister Anurag Thakur for inciting violence.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the shooting on anti-CAA protesters was “thanks to Anurag Thakur” and “all the 9 PM nationalists” who have created so much hatred in this country that “a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch”.

Video footage of the shooting showed that the policemen deployed outside Jamia watched meekly from a distance as the gunman brandished his gun, opened fire and shouted provocative slogans.

“@DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month? If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade? Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE?” Owaisi tweeted.

Meanwhile, #ArrestAnuragThakur was the top trending hashtag on Twitter with users asking Delhi Police to immediately take action against the minister and BJP leader. The shooting has taken place just days after Thakur led chants of “shoot the traitors” at a poll rally in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in the midst of poll slugfest with the BJP, also demanded that an FIR be registered against Thakur for inciting violence and that home minister Amit Shah resign from his post.

“The man (shooter) is so fearless that he does a Facebook live from his phone. It is clear that police is offering protection to the man. We demand the resignation of Amit Shah and an FIR against Anurag Thakur. Delhi Police must explain how the man could brandish a gun,” party leader Ajoy Kumar said.

Targeting the BJP, the Congress also linked the two episodes – the shooting and shouting of slogans. “Today - only a few days after senior BJP leaders chanted incendiary slogans or used hate speech - an alleged member of the Bajrang Dal brandished a gun and shot at peaceful protestors. A direct result of hate speech is violence, but BJP never stops.”

CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar also condemned the incident and tweeted, “See these pictures. Nathuram Godse, the first terrorist of independent India blinded in hate, killed Gandhiji in the same way 72 years ago because he believed that Bapu is the 'traitor of the country'. Let's make a country. Awake, before the whole country is ruined.”

A student of the university, Shadab Farooq, was injured due to the gunshot. The entire incident unfolded despite a huge contingent of armed policemen, in riot gear, standing just metres away from the man.

In a video, the young man, wearing a black jacket and a pair of white trousers, can be seen walking on a heavily-guarded road, waving a gun as he shouts "Yeh lo azaadi (here's your freedom)" at the protesters.

He stood meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march. He also shouted "Delhi Police zindabad (Long live Delhi Police)".

After learning from the Delhi Police’s preliminary investigation that the shooter in today's incident outside Jamia University is a minor, Network18 has decided not to carry his photograph or name as per the law.

We will continue to report on the police investigation and keep our audience informed about the latest developments.

We thank you for your patronage.

-- Editor

