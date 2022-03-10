Thanlon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting on votes on

Live election results updates of Thanlon seat in Manipur. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Khanthang Tonsing (NPP), Vungzagin Valte (BJP), Lalhlunsang Sungte (SHS), Thangkhangin (LJPRV), Thangkhosei Guite (JDU), Langkhanpau Guite (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.69%, which is -3.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vungzagin Valte of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Thanlon results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.56 Thanlon (Tualbual) (थानलोन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Churachandpur district of Manipur. Thanlon is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 18147 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 9,147 were male and 9,000 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thanlon in 2019 was: 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 18,076 eligible electors, of which 9,139 were male,8,937 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 18,452 eligible electors, of which 9,336 were male, 9,116 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thanlon in 2017 was 192. In 2012, there were 177 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Vungzagin Valte of BJP won in this seat defeating Chinkholal Thangsing of INC by a margin of 7,169 which was 52.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 71.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vungzagin Valte of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating V Hangkhanlian of NPP by a margin of 291 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 56 Thanlon Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.69%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.86%, while it was 43.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Thanlon went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.56 Thanlon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 34 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.56 Thanlon comprises of the following areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur:

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Thanlon constituency, which are: Tipaimukh, Nungba, Henglep, Singhat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Champhai and Aizawl districts of Mizoram.

The total area covered by Thanlon is approximately 10467 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thanlon is: 24°17’59.6"N 93°19’16.3"E.

