Amid Debate on Hindi, Shashi Tharoor Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday in Different Languages

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sending him birthday wishes in different Indian languages and hoped he embraces the diversity and pluralism on this day.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted a cartoon with wishes to Modi on his 69th birthday from across the country in different languages.

"HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity and pluralism we hope you will embrace today and during the year ahead!," he said on Twitter.

#HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity & pluralism we hope you will embrace today & during the year ahead! ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ! @satishacharya pic.twitter.com/Ov7bTLUhsS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2019

Tharoor's dig comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Saturday over promotion of Hindi as one language that could unite India.

Shah during the 'Hindi Divas' celebrations on Saturday stirred a row by saying, "India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance. But it's important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world."

"Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it's Hindi, the most spoken language," Shah had said in a series of tweets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.