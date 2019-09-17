Take the pledge to vote

Amid Debate on Hindi, Shashi Tharoor Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday in Different Languages

Tharoor's dig comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Saturday over promotion of Hindi as one language that could unite India.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Amid Debate on Hindi, Shashi Tharoor Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday in Different Languages
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sending him birthday wishes in different Indian languages and hoped he embraces the diversity and pluralism on this day.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted a cartoon with wishes to Modi on his 69th birthday from across the country in different languages.

"HappyBirthdayPMModi from multi-lingual India! A reminder of all the diversity and pluralism we hope you will embrace today and during the year ahead!," he said on Twitter.

Tharoor's dig comes in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Saturday over promotion of Hindi as one language that could unite India.

Shah during the 'Hindi Divas' celebrations on Saturday stirred a row by saying, "India is a country of different languages, and every language has its own importance. But it's important to have a language of the whole country, which should become the identity of India in the world."

"Today, if one language can do the work of unifying the country, then it's Hindi, the most spoken language," Shah had said in a series of tweets.

