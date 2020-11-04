Tharoor Targets Modi after Trump Jr's World Map Shows 'Hostile' India Minus Kashmir & Northeast

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referencing a map tweeted by Donald Trump Jr. that purportedly predicted support for his father's Republican Party from most countries of the world.

Trump Jr shared a picture of a world map with most parts coloured in the Republican party's red, while Mexico, India and China were shaded blue, the Democratic Party's colour. The map, however, shows Kashmir and the Northeastern states in red.

Observing the irregularity, Tharoor tweeted, "The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy" place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China&Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!"

Tharoor noted that not only did the US President's son imagine India as a hostile nation, clubbed together with China and Mexico, but also believed that Kashmir and the Northeast were not parts of India. Taking a dig at Modi, Tharoor pointed out that the ostentatious display arranged for the US President during the 'Namaste Trump' event held in Ahmedabad in February was for naught.

India, with which Trump has had friendly relations, is perhaps shown as supporting the rival Democrats in the map because polls suggest that 72% of Indian Americans, who make up 1% of the US electorate, may vote for Joe Biden, according to Foreign Policy. The facts that Biden's running mate Kamala Harris is of Indian descent and that Indian-Americans may influence the election in Texas may be reasons for Trump Jr's suggestion of India as hostile to the GOP.

Interestingly, the map also depicts Iran, Russia, North Korea (and all of Antarctica) as supporters of the Republican Party. It also shows Liberia as the only country in Africa as supporting the Democrats.