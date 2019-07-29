Take the pledge to vote

'...That Particular Day': Hinting at Pulwama Attack, Cong Wants Public to Know Date of Modi's 'Man Vs Wild' Shoot

A statement from Discovery channel had said the special episode, featuring Modi and adventurer Bear Grylls, and shot in Jim Corbett National Park, will be a 'freewheeling journey' which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
'...That Particular Day': Hinting at Pulwama Attack, Cong Wants Public to Know Date of Modi's 'Man Vs Wild' Shoot
Narendra Modi and Bear Grylls on Man Vs Wild. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday asked Discovery channel to specify the timings of shooting its special episode of "Man Vs Wild" featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement from the channel had said the special episode, featuring Modi and adventurer Bear Grylls, and shot in India's Jim Corbett National Park, will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said if one would recall that when the Pulwama terror incident took place earlier this year, at that time it was pointed out that the prime minister addressed a public meeting at 5.15 pm that day, but he did not condemn the incident or paid obeisance to the martyrs or warn Pakistan.

He said there was an inescapable conclusion that the prime minister was unaware even two hours after the incident that such a huge terrorist attack has taken place.

"If the Prime Minister was aware, then it reflected gross insensitivity by not condemning the incident on the first occasion that he got, the first occasion was the public meeting that he was holding and now with this particular film ready to be telecast on August 12.

"I think it is incumbent upon the Discovery Channel to really put it out in the public space that on that particular day, for how many hours and from what time to what time, did the shooting of this particular film took place," Tewari told reporters.

Sharing the teaser of the episode on Twitter on Monday, Bear said it will be an opportunity for people across the globe to see the unknown side of the Indian prime minister.

In his response to Bear, Modi said the episode will contribute to the discourse of environmental conservation.

"India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation," the PM tweeted.

The 45-second-long clip teases the episode as an "epic adventure of a lifetime" and the one that unites "an ace adventurer" with "the leader of the world's largest democracy".

As they explore the wild lands of Jim Corbett, Bear presents Modi with a makeshift spear and promises to keep the "most important man in India" safe.

