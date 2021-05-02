Thattanchavady Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

9. Thattanchavady (ततंचनवादि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with . Thattanchavady is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 30,661 eligible electors, of which 14,418 were male, 16,240 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thattanchavady in 2021 is 1126.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,551 eligible electors, of which 14,538 were male, 16,010 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,827 eligible electors, of which 12,987 were male, 13,840 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thattanchavady in 2016 was 19. In 2011, there were 10.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Ashok Anand of AINRC won in this seat by defeating K. Sethu @ Sethuselvam of CPI by a margin of 7,458 votes which was 31.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 53.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ashok Anand of AINRC won in this seat defeating N. Arjunan of IND by a margin of 10,506 votes which was 48.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 67.99% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 9. Thattanchavady Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Thattanchavady are: K Sethu Alias Sethu Selvam (CPI), N Rangasamy (AINRC), R Shanmugam (IJK), S T Narassingam (DMDK), D Ramesh (NTK), R Rajendhiran (MNM), Vimala Sree B (AMMK), C Anusuya (IND), L Manikandan (IND), K Murugan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.59%, while it was 80.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 9. Thattanchavady constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 26. In 2011 there were 25 polling stations.

EXTENT:

9. Thattanchavady constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part) - Ward Nos.8, 18 to 20 and 34. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Thattanchavady is 3 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thattanchavady is: 11°56’43.8"N 79°48’31.0"E.

