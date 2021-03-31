politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Thavanur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thavanur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Thavanur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thavanur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thavanur constituency are: K. T. Jaleel of Ind., Firoz Kunnumparambil of CONG, Ramesh Kottayipuram of BDJS

Thavanur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thavanur seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr. K.T. Jaleel of IND won from this seat beating Ifthiquarudheen. Master of INC by a margin of 17,064 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr.K.T. Jaleel of IND won from this this constituency defeating Adv. V.V. Prakash of INC by a margin of 6,854 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Thavanur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thavanur constituency are: K. T. Jaleel of Ind., Firoz Kunnumparambil of CONG, Ramesh Kottayipuram of BDJS

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 12:39 IST