Thavanur Candidate List: Key Contests in Thavanur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Thavanur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thavanur seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr. K.T. Jaleel of IND won from this seat beating Ifthiquarudheen. Master of INC by a margin of 17,064 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr.K.T. Jaleel of IND won from this this constituency defeating Adv. V.V. Prakash of INC by a margin of 6,854 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Thavanur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Thavanur constituency are: K. T. Jaleel of Ind., Firoz Kunnumparambil of CONG, Ramesh Kottayipuram of BDJS