Thavanur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dr K T Jaleel of IND Leading

47. Thavanur (थवनूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Thavanur is part of 7. Ponnani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,99,960 eligible electors, of which 98,301 were male, 1,01,659 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Thavanur in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,868 eligible electors, of which 89,159 were male, 95,709 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,317 eligible electors, of which 74,347 were male, 82,139 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Thavanur in 2016 was 149. In 2011, there were 128.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Dr. K.T. Jaleel of IND won in this seat by defeating Ifthiquarudheen. Master of INC by a margin of 17,064 votes which was 12.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 47.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr.K.T. Jaleel of IND won in this seat defeating Adv. V.V. Prakash of INC by a margin of 6,854 votes which was 5.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 47.2% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 47. Thavanur Assembly segment of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Thavanur are: Firos Kunnamparambil (INC), Hassan Chiyanoor (SDPOI), Ramesh Kottayapurath (BDJS), Dr K T Jaleel (IND), Jaleel S/O Muhammad Kutty (IND), Firos Kunnathparambil (IND), Firos Nellamkunnath (IND), Firos Paruvingal (IND), Mohammed Firos Nurukkuprambil (IND), Vellarikkat Mohammed Rafi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.4%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.88%, while it was 78.15% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 47. Thavanur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 139. In 2011 there were 125 polling stations.

EXTENT:

47. Thavanur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Edappal, Thavanur and Vattamkulam Panchayats in Ponnani Taluk and Purathur, Mangalam and Thriprangode Panchayats in Tirur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Thavanur is 139 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Thavanur is: 10°49’00.1"N 75°58’28.6"E.

