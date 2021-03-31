Ponnani Candidate List: Key Contests in Ponnani Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Ponnani Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ponnani seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P. Sreeramakrishnan of CPM won from this seat beating P.T.Ajai Mohan of INC by a margin of 15,640 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.Sreeramakrishnan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating P.T.Ajay Mohan of INC by a margin of 4,101 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Ponnani Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ponnani constituency are: P. Nandakumar of CPI(M), A. M. Rohit of CONG, Subrahmanian Chungappalli of BDJS