Thaw in SP's First Family? Shivpal Attends Ramgopal Yadav's Birthday Bash
Both leaders were seen at a local hotel on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Ramgopal Yadav, embracing each other and exchanging greetings with partymen and workers.
Shivpal Yadav with SP national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav on his birthday on Thursday. (ANI/Twitter)
Etawah (UP): Signalling a rapprochement, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav celebrated the former's birthday together on Friday.
Ramgopal Yadav also had his cousin join him in cutting the birthday cake. Later in his brief address after Ramgopal Yadav left the venue, Shivpal Yadav said "there was never any revolt or rift either in the party or family.'
"There is an undeclared emergency like situation in the country...Corruption is at its prime...all the party leaders and workers need to stand with the people and help them in resolving their problems," Shivpal Yadav added.
The party had witnessed serious differences in the Yadav family in 2016 with the then party president Mulayam Singh Yadav taking sides with his younger brother Shivpal Yadav against son Akhilesh Yadav who was backed by Ramgopal Yadav.
The infighting eventually resulted in Akhilesh Yadav takeing over the reins of the party.
