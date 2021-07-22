Signaling a big step towards reconciliation, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has decided to host a tea party for state Congress leaders, including all MLAs, on Friday before heading for the official elevation ceremony of newly appointed state Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amid concerted efforts by senior Congress leaders and pressure mounting on the chief minister to call a truce with Sidhu, CM Amarinder has accepted the invite from the party’s working president Kuljit Nagra to attend the ceremony at Congress Bhavan in Chandigarh at 11am.

Minutes after the invite was handed over, Raveen Thurkal, the media advisor to the CM tweeted informing about the tea party being hosted by Captain Amarinder before heading to the installation ceremony.

“Punjab @capt_amarinder has invited all @INCPunjab MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team."

Party sources said that Sidhu is also likely to be present at the tea party and a rapprochement between the two leaders is expected to happen in presence of Harish Rawat before heading to Congress Bhawan.

Sidhu forwarded an invitation to the Captain to attend his elevation ceremony, saying that “as the eldest of Punjab Congress family, I request you to please come and bless the new team of PCC…"

