As the political row over 'The Accidental Prime Minister' rages on, Manmohan Singh's media advisor Pankaj Pachauri has sprung to his defence and said the film was nothing but BJP's election campaign strategy.Pachauri, who had taken over the advisory role for Dr Singh from Sanjaya Baru, on whose book the film has been based, said the book was also a fictional account and the screen adaptation of that is also complete fiction. "It's fiction turned into fiction," he told CNN-News18.The Congress party has objected to the film after the trailer was released on Thursday as it shows the former Prime Minister as the victim of the inside politics in Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections. The three-minute long trailer also takes numerous potshots at Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka and others from the Gandhi family.Rubbishing the portrayal of Singh in the trailer, Pachauri said that it was nothing but the work of people with "low calibre and intellect" who are trying to portray him in a bad light."I have worked with him for two and half years. I can say there was no other source of power at the PMO except Dr Manmohan Singh but this movie is showing the opposite. This is bulls**t," he said.Calling the movie and the timing of its release ahead of 2019 elections as nothing but BJP's election strategy, the former media advisor said Singh's work is there for people to see and speaks for itself."It is good that Manmohan Singh did not say anything about the trailer. He has reacted by not reacting," he said.Pachauri also took on veteran actor Anupam Kher, and said he was not even worth talking about as he was politically inclined towards one party (the BJP).Kher has said that the film is open to interpretations and it would be wrong to say that it supports or criticises a particular political party, but the argument has failed to impress the Congress as several party leaders said the propaganda would not work and the truth shall prevail.National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also tweeted on the film, saying, "Can't wait for when they make The Insensitive Prime Minister. So much worse than being the accidental one."Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru.