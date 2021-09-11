The Big BJP Show: Party Eyes 4 Crore Members in UP Before Assembly Polls

In a major move ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is looking to recruit a whopping 1.5 crore new members in the party to take its total membership in India’s largest state to a massive four crore.

This is significant as 8.67 crore people in the state had voted in the last elections in 2017 out of the total 14 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh. BJP had then got 3.44 crore votes to get 312 seats and had two crore party members in UP during those elections. “We presently have 2.5 crore members and will work as part of a big campaign to add 1.5 crore more members before the assembly elections. We are a workers party and will work with full strength to fulfill this aim,” BJP State Secretary Chandra Mohan told News18.

To achieve this, the party has said that it will be adding 100 new members on each polling booth in UP. The state has over 1.6 lakh booths and in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the party had won a lead in nearly 1.23 lakh booths.

BJP had two crore members in UP during the 2017 assembly polls. Over the last four years, it has added another 50 lakh members, party functionaries said. BJP also has a database of all 14 crore voters in UP, with as many as 27 classifications, including gender, caste and economic profile, and contact details and addresses of all members.

JP Nadda kicks off campaign

BJP President JP Nadda kicked off a campaign on Saturday in UP when he interacted with BJP members at 27,700 Shakti Kendras of the party that cover all 1.63 lakh election booths in the state. Nadda directed that workers stationed at the Shakti Kendras should go to each booth and select “the best worker” there as the Panna Pramukh. He said the strong booth management and Panna Pramukh strategy will be the foundation of the BJP’s big win in the upcoming elections.

BJP has booth committees at 1.58 lakh out of the 1.63 lakh booth in the state, party’s senior leader in Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Bansal said in Nadda’s presence on Saturday. He said a Panna Pramukh will be made for each page of the voter list in a campaign from September 20.

