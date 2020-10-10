The Future is Female: Congress's RR Nagar Candidate Kusuma H Believes That its The Right Time for Women in Politics

Kusuma's likely opponent in the by-election will be Congress turn-coat MLA Munirathna, but she said she has no time to waste thinking about her opponent.

Days after joining the Congress party, Kusuma H was announced as the candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency by-polls to be held on November 3. Daughter of a former Congress leader Hanumantarayappa- Kusuma, 31 holds an MS degree in Information Technology from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. And is currently an assistant professor of computer science engineering at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Kusuma's likely opponent in the by-election will be Congress turn-coat MLA Munirathna, but she said she has no time to waste thinking about her opponent and would rather let the voters decide and let the best candidate win.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Kusuma said that she finds happiness in helping people and hence politics was the perfect platform. “After I returned to India I worked as an assistant professor, even there I wanted to help students and guide them to a bright future. When I got the opportunity to step into politics, I thought why not, why should an educated woman restrict her voice and opinion to a small audience at home when I can reach out to as many people through".

Kusuma was the wife of IAS officer DK Ravi who died by suicide in 2015. The incident was surrounded by controversies as his family alleged it was murder and several Congress leaders’ names were dragged into it.

"The truth will always prevail. The CBI inquiry and its subsequent reports have made everything clear. I wouldn't blame anyone party or individual for whatever has happened in my personal life. I chose the Congress party because the sacrifices made by the Gandhi family inspires me,” she said.

While Kusuma strongly believes that the future is female, she wants her voters to know that it's time for educated women to take roles in active politics, voice their opinions, and hence, she should be given a fair chance. Silencing trolls, Kusuma recently gave a fitting reply to media professional Prashant Sambarghi, who took a dig at her on joining the Congress party.

Sambarghi in a Facebook post said that Kusuma was transferring her bad luck, that after DK Ravi (her late husband) it would be DK Shivakumar. To this Kusuma retorted saying that his statement was in bad taste and that no woman should be subject to such vile criticism just because of their gender. "Someone's luck is not decided by which woman is in their life . What work you do, should speak for itself. Just because of some woman in their life, luck can't change for some men".