Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

The Great Konkan Clash: A Fight Between Allies Shiv Sena and BJP Hinges on 'Pawn' Narayan Rane

BJP has irked its ally Shiv Sena by fielding a candidate against Sena's own candidate in Kankavli. While BJP has called it a 'friendly fight', Uddhav Thackeray openly expressed his displeasure.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:October 21, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Great Konkan Clash: A Fight Between Allies Shiv Sena and BJP Hinges on 'Pawn' Narayan Rane
File image of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh (MSP) president Narayan Rane. (Getty Images)

Mumbai: Among the keenly-watched contests in the Maharashtra Assembly elections this time is the one for the 15 seats in Konkan region’s Ratnagiri, Sidhudurg and Raigad districts.

In a surprising turn of events, BJP decided to fight Shiv Sena on these seats spurring questions about whether the latter can maintain its dominance there.

The BJP here is trying to foray into Sena stronghold with the help of Shiv Sena’s arch-rival – Narayan Rane. The move had visibly irked the Sena with chief Uddhav Thackeray openly expressing his displeasure. He even issued a warning to CM Devendra Fadnavis saying that he should have wait for five more years to make this move.

On at least one seat – Kankavli – both the BJP as well as the Shiv Sena have officially pitted candidates against each other. The BJP has termed it a ‘friendly fight’. However, in reality, the fight is anything but friendly.

The BJP’s candidate Nitesh Rane is the son of former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane. Rane has tacitly supported candidates to oppose the Shiv Sena, on two other seats in Sindhudurg. The heated battle also saw workers of both parties flex their muscles against each other. Unfortunately, the opposition parties have failed to make a mark in this region. So it is doubtful that they will be able to benefit from the split in the BJP-Sena alliance.

Konkan has been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena for decades now. In a tacit understanding between the Shiv Sena and the BJP since several years, it had mutually been decided that while the Sena will take care of Konkan and Mumbai, the BJP will increase its presence in the rest of the states.

These equations, however, changed drastically in the last elections, when both the parties fought the State assembly elections separately. From 2014, BJP’s regional aspirations only grew. It has already taken control of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation that was once a Sena bastion. It has now cast its eyes on Konkan. Experts believe that Rane will be used as a pawn to establish the party’s foothold in the coastal region.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram