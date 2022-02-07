The Hush-Hush Final Hour: How Rahul Gandhi Kept CM Pick Secret from Sidhu and Channi

The suspense was unbearable not just for political observers in Punjab, but also for Congress MLAs and candidates. Who would it be – Navjot Singh Sidhu or Charanjit Singh Channi? The backroom was buzzing for days as Rahul Gandhi wanted the moment of truth to be picture-perfect. And it was.

Rahul Gandhi was driven in Ludhiana by Sunil Jakhar, who has publicly berated his party for edging him out of the CM race for being a Hindu. In the back seat were Sidhu and Channi, waiting to be handed the steering wheel of the party’s election campaign. The quartet headed to the Hyatt Hotel, not too far from Harsheela Resorts where the announcement was made.

Sources told News18 that the final hour was full of tension, detailing the moments that built up to the announcement of the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

The leaders first shared an elaborate meal at the hotel over which Channi presented a summary of the work done so far by his government, while Sidhu joined in to point out what was needed to be done.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi wanted to know how the AAP was faring and was told candidly by Jakhar that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was gaining traction, especially among the youth. Insiders added that Jakhar made it clear that his grievances could be addressed later and that winning the elections was the priority but party prospects weren’t that good. Rahul Gandhi reportedly met several unhappy MLAs to hear their issues and assured them of solutions.

Sources told News18 that no discussion on the CM candidate took place over lunch as Rahul Gandhi wanted to keep his announcement a secret, but he did have a 30-minute meeting with Sidhu. In the meeting, the former Congress president reportedly heard the Punjab Congress chief but made comment on the final choice of CM face. Insiders said Sidhu told Gandhi that in its 111 days, the Channi government had not worked upon the ‘Punjab model’ and that issues like drug smuggling and sacrilege cases were not addressed.

Sources said both Channi and Sidhu went to the Harsheela Resort venue unaware of who the CM candidate would be, though the former is said to have been relatively more confident.

The only hint Rahul Gandhi is said to have dropped before he left for the venue was that he was going by peoples’ feedback and not his choice. Till the last moment, none were aware of the final pick.

It’s only when Rahul Gandhi began talking about two Indias in his speech and how the poor must be represented, that it became clear the party had picked as the CM candidate. State in-charge Harish Chaudhary reassuringly touched Channi’s arm and then the announcement began.

The common thread was unity until Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi. Sidhu soon called a hurried meeting of his supporters and advisors. Sources said the former cricketer and reality show judge was disappointed and told his team he had been “left alone by the party and many from Delhi had ganged up” against him.

Rahul Gandhi has to now keep the flock together, Channi has to deliver with maximum seats and Sidhu has a new course to chart.

