'The Kashmir Files' a Concocted Story, J&K Was Under Guv Rule in 90s, NC Wasn't in Power, Says Omar Abdullah

The National Conference has slammed the makers of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, calling it a concocted story “projecting lies".

“The NC government was not ruling Jammu and Kashmir in 1990 but it was under governor’s rule under VP Singh’s regime," the party’s working president Omar Abdullah said.

“If it is not a documentary then it was alright, but the makers have themselves claimed that the movie was based on reality," he said.

“But the fact is that many lies have been projected in the film and the biggest one is that it has been wrongly shown that there was an NC government," it added.

“At the Centre it was BJP backed government headed by VP Singh,” Abdullah told reporters.

He said that not just Pandits who migrated and have been killed in Kashmir but Muslims and Sikhs too were killed. “Muslims and Sikhs have also migrated from Kashmir and they haven’t returned yet,” he said.

He said it was regrettable that KPs migrated from Kashmir but NC tried and continues to play its part to bring the KPs back safely.

“But Kashmiri Files movie has spoiled such plans,” the former Chief Minister said. On the recent visit of BJP chief JP Nadda and to Jammu the Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu, Omar said that NC was watching the developments keenly and would act accordingly.

