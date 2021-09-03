The Kodanad Murder and Heist Case: Why the Tangled Mystery Spurred a Political Battle in Tamil Nadu

The Kodanad murder and heist case that shook the political foundations of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is back in focus. A court on Thursday posted the hearing in the matter for October 1, giving four weeks’ time for the prosecution to submit a status report after inquiry with more witnesses.

The Kodanad estate located near Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district is surrounded by hills and tea plantations, and was once the favourite luxurious summer spot of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. However, it was named as one of the disproportionate assets acquired by the AIADMK leader and her close aide VK Sasikala. Then, in 2017, the murder of the estate’s security guard, a robbery at Jayalalithaa’s luxurious bungalow, the suicide of an estate employee and three alleged road accident deaths created a long period of political storm in the state.

Kodanad case: Twists and turns

It all began when the estate’s security guard Om Bahadur was killed in April 2017, with items like costly watches and a crystal rhinoceros figurine in the bungalow being looted. The case’s investigation started under the AIADMK government. According to the police, Om was killed during the robbery while another security guard Kishan Bahadur was severely injured. 11 men have been accused, including Sayan (a former driver from Kodanad), in connection with the incident, who had come in three vehicles including two high-end SUVs. Of the 11 men, two of the prime suspects, Sayan and Kanagaraj, were suspiciously involved in accidents a day apart. Kanagaraj was allegedly killed in a mishap in Salem. The following day, Sayan was purportedly involved in a road accident in which he lost his wife and daughter. After this, a CCTV operator at the Kodanad estate also allegedly took his own life in July 2017. However, the police do not know the whereabouts of the sole eyewitness to the robbery at the estate.

Kishan Bahadur had recorded his statement, but as he was allowed to return to his home in Nepal, his current location is unknown, according to officials. Forensic experts had said that the evidence was tampered with before they arrived at the crime scene as many top bureaucrats had reached the Kodanad estate. Sayan has been demanding further investigation, saying he has to confess before the court. In a 16-minute documentary released by journalist Mathew Samuel in 2019, Sayan and another accused, Valayar Manoj, alleged that the-then chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami had given a contract for the robbery. The allegation was immediately denied by EPS.

Political row

Two contradictory pleas were filed in the Madras High Court, one demanding interrogation of Palaniswami and Sasikala in the case, while another sought a stay on any further investigation. The Kodanad case has seen many heated arguments, while the primary parties of Tamil Nadu, DMK and AIADMK, have been pointing fingers at each other. The matter had reached the TN assembly, with the AIADMK accusing the DMK of political vendetta, and the DMK saying it is working to fulfil its poll promises. The ruling party says that a fresh investigation into the Kodanad case will help clear up the mystery and give justice to those affected.

With the permission of the court, the police conducted an investigation on August 17 and obtained a “secret confession" from Sayan. They are also investigating Kanagaraj’s brother Danapal. The Nilgiris superintendent of police conducted an inquiry on police personnel who were on duty in Kotagiri, Kodanad, Kadamattom and Gudalur areas on the day of the incident. The Kodanad estate manager, forensic experts, and the estate’s electrical engineer are to be questioned in court.

