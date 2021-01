The Latest: Biden To Attend Mass With Congressional Leaders

WASHINGTON: The Latest on Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Joe Biden will strike a unity theme before his inauguration as president on Wednesday by worshipping with Congress top Republican and Democratic leaders.

The Democratic president-elect has talked throughout the campaign and the post-election period about his goal of uniting a sharply divided country.

Bidens incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, on Tuesday retweeted a post that said Biden had quietly extended invitations to Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and to Republicans Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to accompany him to a Mass at St. Matthews Cathedral.

Spokespeople for Pelosi, Schumer and McConnell confirm they are accompanying Biden. Representatives for McCarthy have no immediate comment.

Sen. Chris Coons tells CNN the church service is an important part of respecting tradition.

Coons is a Democrat from Bidens home state of Delaware. He says the service is a reminder of who Joe is and who we are as a nation thats hopeful and optimistic.

