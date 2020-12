The Latest: Biden Urges Congress To Pass COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON: The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass a robust package for relief to address the economic and public health crisis brought on by the COVID pandemic.

The president-elect made the comments introducing his economic team in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Congressional leaders have been locked in a stalemate over a COVID relief package, with Democrats and Republicans unable to agree on the price tag or content of a potential bill, though a team of bipartisan lawmakers released their own compromise legislation on Tuesday.

Biden said, however, any package passed during the lame duck session of Congress would be at best just a start and that his team is already working on his own proposal for the new Congress to address the multiple crises were facing. He said the team of economic advisers he announced Tuesday would play a critical role in shaping the Biden administrations plan to revive the economy.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a substantial and somewhat divisive figure in Democratic Party politics, to serve as his transportation secretary.

Read more:

Trump headed to Georgia as a turnout driver, but also a threat

Its Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House

Top secret: Biden gets access to Presidents Daily Brief

Biden names liberal economics team as pandemic threatens workers

1:10 p.m.

Joe Biden is wearing a boot publicly for the first time, after fracturing his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend.

The president-elect wore the boot at an event where he introduced his economic team Tuesday afternoon, walking with no obvious limp onto the stage. His doctor said Sunday that he suffered small fractures to his right foot from the incident and would likely have to wear a walking boot for several weeks.

Arriving to the event, Biden pointed to the boot and raised his leg as if to show it off. He walked gingerly, telling reporters his foot was good. The event was set up with chairs and tables, allowing Biden to sit when he wasnt speaking before a podium in the center of the stage._

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor