The Latest: Booker warns of Trump 'dirty tricks' in voting

Sen. Cory Booker says that there may be dirty tricks from President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election vote and that the nations voters should be stalwart in their determination to cast ballots.

On ABCs Good Morning America on Thursday, the Democratic New Jersey senator said that as a Black man he hopes that Americans press on and are not deterred by distractions involving the voting process, such as the recent dispute over U.S. Postal Service funding and access to voting by mail.

The Republican president has warned repeatedly without evidence about potential fraud in mail-in voting even though voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

Booker speaks on the fourth and final night of Democrats virtual convention Thursday, ahead of former Vice President Joe Bidens first address as the partys official nominee.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says he doesn’t think he heard many or even any reasons to vote for Joe Biden at the convention on Wednesday night, when former President Barack Obama, Biden running mate Kamala Harris and 2016 Trump opponent Hillary Clinton spoke.

Cotton says Democrats have to explain why America would be better off with Joe Biden as our president.

