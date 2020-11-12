The Latest: Graham Giving $1M To Help Georgia's GOP Senators

WASHINGTON: The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was just reelected in South Carolina, says he’s donating $1 million of his campaign money to help two GOP senators win runoff races in neighboring Georgia.

Graham told Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends on Thursday that Republicans need to counter a tsunami of liberal money flowing into Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate. Democrats already control the House, and Democrat Joe Biden is the president-elect after beating President Donald Trump in their White House contest.

In the Georgia runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is looking to unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing off against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN’S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden says hes not worried that President Donald Trump has broken with tradition by not letting him read the ultra-secret daily brief containing the nations most sensitive intelligence before inauguration. Biden says he cant make national security decisions yet anyway so he doesnt need it.

Read more:

Bidens plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Trumps silent public outing belies White House in tumult

Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor