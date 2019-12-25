'More Controversial Bills You Bring’: Ghulam Nabi Azad on Why BJP Lost Jharkhand and Maharashtra

Guwahati: Taking a dig at the BJP for its poor performance in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party lost the poll battle because of the new citizenship law.

He said the BJP also performed poorly in Maharashtra and Haryana because the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 a few days before the polls.

“The more controversial Bills you bring, the more seats you will lose. They abrogated Article 370 almost a month before Maharashtra and Haryana elections, and they lost…. Haryana they managed somehow by taking a few MLAs from here and there, but they lost. Now they said NRC for the country and the CAA, and they lost Jharkhand too. They will lose Delhi (next),” Azad said in Guwahati on Tuesday.

He also accused PM Modi of not fulfilling his poll promises. "Before the 2014 elections, Prime Minister Modi made promises of bringing back black money and of giving Rs 15 lakh to the people of India. He failed to give employment and bring down inflation and, in fact, the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have increased. He assured to give more income to the farmers but contrary to it, so many farmers committed suicide,” he said.

The Leader of opposition Rajya Sabha added, ‘The GDP fell to 5 per cent during the Modi government’s rule. During our time (UPA) it was 10-11 per cent. They want to divide the country in the name of caste, creed and religion so that we cannot agitate for employment, economic condition, crimes in India,” he said.

The Congress has been ramping up attack on the Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it a "tool" to divide the country.

On Tuesday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and a galaxy of party leaders read out the Preamble of the Constitution and vowed to protect it as they held a five-hour "Satyagraha for Unity" at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat on Monday to show solidarity with youths agitating against the new legislation and the proposed NRC.

In a brief address, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to spread hatred and break the country, but warned that the people will not let him attack the Constitution and suppress the "voice of Bharat Mata".

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath were among senior Congress leaders who were part of the demonstration demanding protection of the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Congress' protest came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in New Delhi that his government has not yet held any deliberation on a pan-India National Register of Citizens, comments seen as a departure from Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion in Parliament on rolling it out.

