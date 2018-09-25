Congress Failed to Find Allies in India, Looking Outside Country: PM Modi's Attack Amid Rafale Onslaught

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took on the opposition for its onslaught over the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying that the more it indulges in mud-slinging, the more the lotus would bloom.“I am in active politics since 2001 and I was constantly abused. No cuss word available in the dictionary was spared against me. However, the more the mud-slinging grew, lotus went on to bloom further and BJP kept on compiling wins,” he said, while addressing a ‘Mahakumb’ for party workers in Bhopal.In a scathing attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that the 125-year-old party is in tatters. “You need a microscope to find existence of the Congress these days.”He said that the Congress never introspected despite suffering loss after loss, and this is why it is forced to ‘beg’ for alliances with smaller parties. “There is nothing left in Congress. It has become a burden on the country,” he said.When the Congress failed to find suitable alliance partners in India, it has started looking for alliances outside the country, he added, in an apparent reference to Congress’ repeated attacks on the Rafale deal and Pakistan also saying that that India cancelled talks to divert attention from the controversy.BJP president Amit Shah had also taken a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering if he has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both are saying "Modi hatao" (remove Modi).The Prime Minister, flaying the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, said the party ruled here for 50-60 years but could not offer development and turned it into a ‘BIMARU’ state. “If the BJP government can offer development, works did they not do it?” he asked.“If they wanted to, the Congress governments would have achieved whatever BJP governments have done in MP,” said that PM.He added that public should know hardships faced by BJP governments in states as Congress, when in Centre, not only “nurtured hatred for BJP, but also for the public and stalled each and every developmental work”.“I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and if a bureaucrat even accepted our Namaskar and someone clicked the picture, the officer started trembling in fear for possible action,” he alleged.Modi also came down heavily on vote bank politics, which according to him destroyed the country for petty political gains. “It is a responsibility of BJP to rid the country from vote bank politics,” he said.Saying that even Islamic countries don’t approve Triple Talaq, Modi said his government discarding vote bank fears stepped up for ensuring justice to Muslim women.Underlining organsiational strength of BJP in the country, party president Amit Shah praised the robust organization structure in MP and claimed that Congress can’t even think of forming a government in the state.Affirming that NRC won’t be scrapped at any cost, Shah flayed Congress criticism on NRC and asked if it backed ouster of infiltrators or not.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hit back at Rahul Gandhi for calling him a ‘Ghoshna (announcement) machine and said he not only announces, but implements his schemes. “Gandhi is a fun machine who entertains everyone with his tamasha,” he said.The event was attended by four to five lakh party workers and bolstered morale of CM Shivraj, who is at present beleaguered with problems like upper caste resistance and corruption allegations.