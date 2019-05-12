English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Opposition When in Power Only Amassed Wealth While I Live for the Poor: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally elaborated that he has been in power more than any of the opposition leaders have and used it only to serve the people.
Loading...
New Delhi: Referring to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria said that when in power they only the opportunity to amass wealth for themselves and their family members in stark contrast to him, who has always stood by the poor.
Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition questioning his caste and stated that he has worked for the marginalized rising above social bifurcations.
“Those who are asking for a certificate of my caste, when the same people got an opportunity to serve, they only benefitted themselves by accumulating assets worth hundreds of crores,” said Modi, taking potshots at the Congress.
“I was the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat and am the Prime Minister of the country for the last five years and my story is an open book in front of the entire country. A living example of someone who spends his life for the poor is in front of you,” added Modi amid a loud cheer from the audience present at the rally.
Modi also attacked the Congress and said that when in power they only constructed bungalows worth lakhs of crores.
“Didn’t they do it for all their family members? Don’t all of them have expensive cars?” Modi rhetorically asked the audience in Deoria.
He further elaborated that he has been in power more than any of the opposition leaders have and used it only to serve the people.
Moving on to the success of BJP’s flagship schemes, he said, “I did not construct my own bungalow and neither for my family. I used to opportunity to construct homes for 1.5 crore poor.”
He also referred to the success of PM Ujjwala scheme and said, “When these people got the chance, they did the coal scam. On the other hand, when I came to power, I provided respite to 7 crore women from the smoke emerging from coal-based stoves and provided free gas connections.”
He also attacked the Congress for committing scams in sectors of electricity and healthcare.
“When I got the opportunity to serve, I provided free electricity to more than 2.5 crore families. I have also provided free healthcare worth Rs 5 lakh for a year in the form of Ayushmaan Bharat,” he said.
“In the time of their government, doors of banks were closed for the poor. They were scared of even visiting banks. When I got an opportunity, bank accounts of more than 34 crore poor were created. I opened the doors of banks for the poor, forever. People have deposited more than Rs 1 lakh crore in those bank accounts,” Modi said while referring to Jan Dhan bank accounts.
Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition questioning his caste and stated that he has worked for the marginalized rising above social bifurcations.
“Those who are asking for a certificate of my caste, when the same people got an opportunity to serve, they only benefitted themselves by accumulating assets worth hundreds of crores,” said Modi, taking potshots at the Congress.
“I was the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat and am the Prime Minister of the country for the last five years and my story is an open book in front of the entire country. A living example of someone who spends his life for the poor is in front of you,” added Modi amid a loud cheer from the audience present at the rally.
Modi also attacked the Congress and said that when in power they only constructed bungalows worth lakhs of crores.
“Didn’t they do it for all their family members? Don’t all of them have expensive cars?” Modi rhetorically asked the audience in Deoria.
He further elaborated that he has been in power more than any of the opposition leaders have and used it only to serve the people.
Moving on to the success of BJP’s flagship schemes, he said, “I did not construct my own bungalow and neither for my family. I used to opportunity to construct homes for 1.5 crore poor.”
He also referred to the success of PM Ujjwala scheme and said, “When these people got the chance, they did the coal scam. On the other hand, when I came to power, I provided respite to 7 crore women from the smoke emerging from coal-based stoves and provided free gas connections.”
He also attacked the Congress for committing scams in sectors of electricity and healthcare.
“When I got the opportunity to serve, I provided free electricity to more than 2.5 crore families. I have also provided free healthcare worth Rs 5 lakh for a year in the form of Ayushmaan Bharat,” he said.
“In the time of their government, doors of banks were closed for the poor. They were scared of even visiting banks. When I got an opportunity, bank accounts of more than 34 crore poor were created. I opened the doors of banks for the poor, forever. People have deposited more than Rs 1 lakh crore in those bank accounts,” Modi said while referring to Jan Dhan bank accounts.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to SOTY2: Here's Why Bollywood has Become More Regressive
- IPL 2019 Final | In Numbers: Wafer Thin Margins Separate Two Standout Units
- IPL 2019 | Lookback At The Top Five Finals
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results