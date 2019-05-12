The Opposition When in Power Only Amassed Wealth While I Live for the Poor: Modi

: Referring to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria said that when in power they only the opportunity to amass wealth for themselves and their family members in stark contrast to him, who has always stood by the poor.Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition questioning his caste and stated that he has worked for the marginalized rising above social bifurcations.“Those who are asking for a certificate of my caste, when the same people got an opportunity to serve, they only benefitted themselves by accumulating assets worth hundreds of crores,” said Modi, taking potshots at the Congress.“I was the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat and am the Prime Minister of the country for the last five years and my story is an open book in front of the entire country. A living example of someone who spends his life for the poor is in front of you,” added Modi amid a loud cheer from the audience present at the rally.Modi also attacked the Congress and said that when in power they only constructed bungalows worth lakhs of crores.“Didn’t they do it for all their family members? Don’t all of them have expensive cars?” Modi rhetorically asked the audience in Deoria.He further elaborated that he has been in power more than any of the opposition leaders have and used it only to serve the people.Moving on to the success of BJP’s flagship schemes, he said, “I did not construct my own bungalow and neither for my family. I used to opportunity to construct homes for 1.5 crore poor.”He also referred to the success of PM Ujjwala scheme and said, “When these people got the chance, they did the coal scam. On the other hand, when I came to power, I provided respite to 7 crore women from the smoke emerging from coal-based stoves and provided free gas connections.”He also attacked the Congress for committing scams in sectors of electricity and healthcare.“When I got the opportunity to serve, I provided free electricity to more than 2.5 crore families. I have also provided free healthcare worth Rs 5 lakh for a year in the form of Ayushmaan Bharat,” he said.“In the time of their government, doors of banks were closed for the poor. They were scared of even visiting banks. When I got an opportunity, bank accounts of more than 34 crore poor were created. I opened the doors of banks for the poor, forever. People have deposited more than Rs 1 lakh crore in those bank accounts,” Modi said while referring to Jan Dhan bank accounts.