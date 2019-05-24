English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
'The People's Representative Became Their Problem': Smriti Irani Criticises Rahul after His Amethi Loss
Rahul Gandhi lost his home turf to Irani by a margin of more than 55,000 votes. The Congress chief had been elected MP from Amethi since 2004.
Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi seat Smriti Irani at a counting centre for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi. Irani has emerged victorious against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP leader Smriti Irani, who recorded an upset in the Lok Sabha elections by defeating Rahul Gandhi in his stronghold of Amethi, on Friday said the Congress chief had failed to solve the people’s problems during his tenure as MP.
“The representative of the people did not solve the people's problems, he rather became the problem of the people,” Irani said.
Gandhi lost his home turf to Irani by a margin of more than 55,000 votes. The Congress chief had been elected MP from Amethi since 2004.
In 2014, Irani had also put up a tough fight and garnered over three lakh votes in the parliamentary constituency. She managed to overcome the resistance this time. “I never thought I would lose twice,” she said.
Irani attributed her success to the development schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi hai to mumkin hai (it is possible if Modi exists),” she said. “Modi came to Amethi five years ago. The people themselves saw the work done for development, thus the trends were so positive.”
“A particular group of people tried to propagate an assumption regarding me,” Irani said, without naming anyone. “I will not leave Amethi. I will not betray the trust of the people.”
Speaking to News18 after the victory, Irani on Thursday night said her poll campaign had focussed on highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the Congress in Amethi.
“We were not concentrating on an individual but on the concept of somebody given the responsibility but not fulfilling it. It has been a consistent effort since the past five years for us. Got the first signs of change in 2014 itself. My organisation persisted with efforts in the constituency and it bore fruits,” Irani had said.
The BJP had fielded Irani again in the hope that she would improve her performance from five years ago, and she capitalised on Gandhi's absence and had accused him of running away from a fight.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
“The representative of the people did not solve the people's problems, he rather became the problem of the people,” Irani said.
Gandhi lost his home turf to Irani by a margin of more than 55,000 votes. The Congress chief had been elected MP from Amethi since 2004.
In 2014, Irani had also put up a tough fight and garnered over three lakh votes in the parliamentary constituency. She managed to overcome the resistance this time. “I never thought I would lose twice,” she said.
Irani attributed her success to the development schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi hai to mumkin hai (it is possible if Modi exists),” she said. “Modi came to Amethi five years ago. The people themselves saw the work done for development, thus the trends were so positive.”
“A particular group of people tried to propagate an assumption regarding me,” Irani said, without naming anyone. “I will not leave Amethi. I will not betray the trust of the people.”
Speaking to News18 after the victory, Irani on Thursday night said her poll campaign had focussed on highlighting the unfulfilled promises of the Congress in Amethi.
“We were not concentrating on an individual but on the concept of somebody given the responsibility but not fulfilling it. It has been a consistent effort since the past five years for us. Got the first signs of change in 2014 itself. My organisation persisted with efforts in the constituency and it bore fruits,” Irani had said.
The BJP had fielded Irani again in the hope that she would improve her performance from five years ago, and she capitalised on Gandhi's absence and had accused him of running away from a fight.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results