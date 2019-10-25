The Turncoat Factor: 11 of 23 Congress-NCP Defectors Lose On BJP-Sena Tickets in Maharashtra

New Delhi: At least 11 political leaders, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, have lost from their respective constituencies.

While 10 of these leaders had contested in the assembly elections, one candidate — Udayanraje Bhosale — lost in the Lok Sabha by-election.

A descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Bhosale was a two-time NCP MP from Satara, but had quit the party to join the BJP ahead of the state polls, necessitating the by-elections in the seat, which he lost on Thursday to NCP’s Srinivas Patil by 87,717 votes. His cousin Shivendraraje Bhosale who followed him to the BJP, however, won the Satara Assembly seat.

Four of the 10 defectors who lost in the Assembly polls previously belonged to the Congress, while the rest had quit the NCP to join the ruling alliance of BJP-Sena.

Even among turncoats, those who joined the BJP from the opposition parties fared better than those who joined the Shiv Sena. For instance, 10 of the 14 rebels contesting on BJP tickets won, whereas six of the eight turncoats contesting on Sena ticket failed to secure the seat.

“Few exceptions aside, most of the leaders who defected to the ruling parties failed to win. It means people rejected the leaders who shifted their loyalties only to be a part of the government,” Sharad Pawar said in his press briefing Thursday.

Defectors who won included Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil from Shirdi, Nitesh Rane from Kankavli and Jaykumar Gore in Man among others.

In Haryana, five of the nine leaders who joined and contested on either BJP or Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ticket failed to win from their seats. These included Satpal Sangwan from Charkha Dadri, Bachan Singh Arya in Safidon, and rancher Malik in Ganaur.

Similarly, nine of the 13 Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) defectors in Haryana, who contested on Congress, BJP and JJP tickets lost from their constituencies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.