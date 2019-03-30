The Youngest Candidate in Lok Sabha Polls Will Take on Opponents Almost Double His Age in Assam

The youngest candidate in the upcoming general election is going to contest from Kokrajhar constituency of Assam. Biraj Deka, the candidate from Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is only 25-years-old. He is going to contest the Bodo dominated seat of Assam.A post graduate in English Literature from Bodoland University, Deka was born in Goreswar on July 30, 1993.He completed his graduation from Goreswar College. Deka is the vice president of Student Federation of India’s (SFI) Assam unit."I will do my best for the public of Kokrajhar constituency, where everyone will be safe. Everyone should be treated with equality. My first aim is to give political rights to all," Deka said while talking to News18.Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat, one of the 14 in Assam, is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.Kokrajhar covers 10 Assembly segments - Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar East, Kokrajhar West, Sidli, Bijni, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Barama and Chapaguri.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania defeated another Independent candidate Urkhao Gwra Brahma by a massive margin of 3,55,779 votes. This was the highest margin Assam, with a turnout of 81.32 per cent. 49-year-old Sarania was a commander of the banned rebel group ULFA before joining politics.In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Deka will take on the sitting MP Sarania, Bodoland Peoples' Front's candidate Pramila Rani Brahma, Congress’s candidate Sabda Rabha and ABSU, PJACBM & NDFB-P to support UPPL candidates Urkhao Gwra Brahma.