The Youngest Candidate in Lok Sabha Polls Will Take on Opponents Almost Double His Age in Assam
A post graduate in English Literature from Bodoland University, Biraj Deka was born in Goreswar on July 30, 1993.
Biraj Deka is the vice president of Student Federation of India’s (SFI) Assam unit.
Guwahati: The youngest candidate in the upcoming general election is going to contest from Kokrajhar constituency of Assam. Biraj Deka, the candidate from Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is only 25-years-old. He is going to contest the Bodo dominated seat of Assam.
