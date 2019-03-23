English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Their Bread and Butter Depends on Falsehood': Arun Jaitley Slams Congress for Raking Up 'Yeddy Diaries'
Quoting a CBDT statement, Jaitley said that during a search at a Congress leader's "multiple locations", photocopies of loose sheets were provided by him 'claiming this to be BSY's diary'.
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday slammed Congress for "spreading falsehood" through a Caravan report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid by former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to the BJP's top brass.
Quoting a CBDT statement, Jaitley said in a blog that during a search at a Congress leader's "multiple locations", photocopies of loose sheets were provided by him "claiming this to be BSY's diary".
"The authorities, as per the statement of the CBDT, go to the root of the matter. BSY played it fair and straight. He offered his handwriting and signatures to the authorities for verification. The Congress leader started distancing himself from the documents. He would not authenticate nor confirm its veracity and not part with the original," the Union minister wrote.
He further said that documents appear to be a "self-serving forgery" of the Congress Party and its leader.
"Faced with odds on a daily basis, the Congress Party needed to distract from the self-goal created by Sam Pitroda. He had questioned the Air Force's targeted attack at Balakot. The 'caravan' of falsehood was ready for a 'Rahul Bailout'," Jaitley added.
The minister was referring to Congress's Indian overseas chief Sam Pitroda's comments that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks. Pitroda said it was not right to "punish" Pakistan because of a few terrorists. "Eight people (26/11 terrorists) come and do something, you don't jump on entire nation (Pakistan). Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. I don't believe in that way," the Congress leader said.
Further attacking Congress, Jaitley further said that Opposition's bread and butter depended on falsehood. "The campaign in the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi cases, Rafale and the non-existent loan waivers are prime examples of this in recent days," he said.
Quoting a CBDT statement, Jaitley said in a blog that during a search at a Congress leader's "multiple locations", photocopies of loose sheets were provided by him "claiming this to be BSY's diary".
"The authorities, as per the statement of the CBDT, go to the root of the matter. BSY played it fair and straight. He offered his handwriting and signatures to the authorities for verification. The Congress leader started distancing himself from the documents. He would not authenticate nor confirm its veracity and not part with the original," the Union minister wrote.
He further said that documents appear to be a "self-serving forgery" of the Congress Party and its leader.
"Faced with odds on a daily basis, the Congress Party needed to distract from the self-goal created by Sam Pitroda. He had questioned the Air Force's targeted attack at Balakot. The 'caravan' of falsehood was ready for a 'Rahul Bailout'," Jaitley added.
The minister was referring to Congress's Indian overseas chief Sam Pitroda's comments that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks. Pitroda said it was not right to "punish" Pakistan because of a few terrorists. "Eight people (26/11 terrorists) come and do something, you don't jump on entire nation (Pakistan). Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed. I don't believe in that way," the Congress leader said.
Further attacking Congress, Jaitley further said that Opposition's bread and butter depended on falsehood. "The campaign in the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi cases, Rafale and the non-existent loan waivers are prime examples of this in recent days," he said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
- TV Actress Chahatt Khanna Attacked and Harassed by 14 Drunken Men on Holi
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results