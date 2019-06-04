‘Their Slogan is Jai Shri Ram, Ours is Jai Hind’: Mamata Banerjee’s Nephew Abhishek Counters BJP

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress held two protest rallies in Kolkata on Tuesday against the hike in LPG cylinders. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee led the rally and walked from Gol Park to Hazra along with other party leaders.

The TMC supporters carried posters of gas cylinders questioning the ‘anti-people’ policies of the NDA government. “The BJP Government at the Centre has increased the price of essential commodities just 48 hours after coming to power,” charged Abhishek while speaking to the media before walking in the rally.

While speaking at Hazra where the rally concluded, Abhishek tried to boost the morale of his party men by saying, “Today’s rally showed that the state government did not come into power through the help of the Election Commission (EC) or the Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF). They came to power in 2011 due to the love of the people.”

“I want to tell those who claim that we have lost support that we have gained in vote share. PM Modi might have won more than 300 seats, but we have 22 seats. Each seat is equivalent to 300,” added Abhishek.

On Monday, CM Mamata had held a meeting with her party MPs, MLAs and ministers where she had announced programmes the party would organise to protest against the LPG price hike in Kolkata. The decision to hold the two protest rallies was taken after the meeting.

The WB CM had also raised questions over voting machines used in the Lok Sabha elections and urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers for polls.

The TMC supremo has also recently come up with a counter slogan to ‘Jai Shree Ram’ with ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’. These slogans were also raised at Tuesday’s protest rally in presence of Abhishek.

“Their slogan is Jai Shri Ram, ours is Jai Hind. I say Jai Shri Ram when I pray. But on the political field, I say Jai Hind,” said Abhishek, as BJP MP Arjun Singh and his supporters have started sending Jai Shri Ram postcards to Mamata.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo meanwhile, has taken up the initiative of sending ‘Get well soon’ postcards to Mamata.