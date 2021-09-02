Theme Mamata: Kolkata Durga Pandal Readies to Showcase Bengal CM’s Most Popular Schemes​

After ‘Khela Hobe’, now it’s West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the new theme in Kolkata for Durga Puja. The Nazrul Park Unnayan Samithi Club of Keshtopur in Kolkata has made theme Mamata this time and an idol is in the making which will project 10 schemes of Mamata.

From Kanyasree, Rupasree to Swastho Sathi to Lakhir Bhandar all schemes will be highlighted. Chandan Ghosh treasurer of the puja committee told News 18: “Generally, themes highlight good features and we also want to show it to the world that Bengal is getting good governance and people should know this. We have planned that each hand of this statue will be one scheme of Mamata Banerjee. Our theme says “Tumi Bhorsha” which means ‘We Depend On You’ and she is only our saviour. We will keep this as a theme and we will worship another miniature Durga Idol.”

The artisan Mintu Pal has started making the idol and almost her face is ready in mud.

Speaking to News18 he said: “She has come to power the third time with a thumping majority. People consider her as ‘dashabhuja’ so this theme has come up. People would want to see her charisma.”

Durga Puja is known for themes too. Kolkata has witnessed Greg Chappell as an asur once when Sourav was out from Indian Team. It’s the emotion and art and theme which play an important role in Durgotsav. So this time surely virtual footfall will increase in Mamata Pandal and Khela Hobe pandal in Kolkata.

