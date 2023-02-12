'There are 4 Mental Hospitals...': Maha Health Minister on Aaditya Thackeray's 'Challenge' to CM Shinde

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Saturday hit out at Aaditya Thackeray for his comment on ‘challenging’ CM Shinde and said that he should be admitted in one of the “four mental hospitals" in Maharashtra.

“I have the Health Department, there are four mental hospitals. I’d advise the CM to have the man, whose brain is affected, admitted to one of the hospitals which will have a vacancy," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Thackeray had last week called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde an “unconstitutional CM” and challenged him to contest elections against him from the Worli seat.

“In no other state in India, we have seen 40 traitors hop over across the floor, go to a party and sit without elections. They don’t have even the guts to hold elections in their own constituencies. I have challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me.

“I will resign from my seat and he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me. This is a simple challenge because if he believes he is a popular leader and very strong. If he has the guts to face elections, he should,” he said, as per ANI.

In response, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) had on Tuesday termed the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s comments “childish".

Naresh Mhaske, a spokesperson of the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, said Aaditya Thackeray is not even a shakha pramukh (local party unit chief) and should stop comparing himself with the CM, who is a mass leader, as per PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray, who was a cabinet minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by his father Uddhav Thackeray, is the sitting MLA of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from Worli.

