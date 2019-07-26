Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'There Will be a BJP MLA from Tral': Omar Abdullah Warns People of Assembly Poll Boycott

Abdullah asked the people to imagine a scenario where there could be a BJP MLA from Tral -- a town where slain Hizbul Mujahiddeen commander Burhan Wani and Ansar Gazwatul-ul-Hind commander Zakir Mussa belonged to -- pointing out a contradiction because of the boycott of the polls.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'There Will be a BJP MLA from Tral': Omar Abdullah Warns People of Assembly Poll Boycott
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (Reuters)
Loading...

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday warned the people of Kashmir against boycotting the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, saying it would benefit the BJP.

He said the election boycott had benefited the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the Tral segment of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

"If the trend of parliamentary polls continues in the assembly elections, then there will be a BJP MLA from Tral," Abdullah said addressing party workers here.

The NC vice-president was referring to the BJP's lead in the Tral assembly segment of south Kashmir's Anantnag Parliamentary constituency due to poll boycott.

Abdullah asked the people to imagine a scenario where there could be a BJP MLA from Tral -- a town where slain Hizbul Mujahiddeen commander Burhan Wani and Ansar Gazwatul-ul-Hind commander Zakir Mussa belonged to -- pointing out a contradiction because of the boycott of the polls.

"Imagine, there will be a BJP MLA from the same Tral where from Burhan Wani and Zakir Mussa were if there is a boycott," he said.

Later, referring to the controversy over his remarks with some news channels accusing him of praising the slain militant commanders, the former chief minister said he was only pointing out the strange contradiction of the boycott and did not praise anyone.

"I did no such thing. I was talking about how people should not boycott elections. I mentioned that Tral, which gave birth to Burhan & Musa also gave the BJP a lead in the LS elections because of a boycott.

"I was pointing out the strange contradiction of this. How is this praise?" Abdullah tweeted while responding to his criticism by a news channel.

"I get that there is a design to create a certain narrative around me & my party which suits the ruling establishment & while I expect no better from the north korean channels. I would expect channels like yours to use your own minds rather than reproduce the line that is given," he said in another tweet.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram