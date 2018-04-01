There Will be a Bloodbath if Reservation Ended, Says BJP MP as She Launches Protest Rally

BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday started a protest against her own government here alleging there was a conspiracy to end reservations.She kickstarted the ‘Bhartiya Samvidhan aur Arakshan Bachao’ rally by offering flowers to a portrait of BR Ambedkar at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan here.The BJP MP from Bahraich said that she had launched the agitation because there was an conspiracy to end reservation and her government just playing the role of a mute spectator.Speaking to News18, Phule said, “Reservation is not begging but instead it is a matter of representation. If the people in power try to change the Indian Constitution and end the reservation through it, then there will be a bloodbath for sure. Reservation was given to us by Baba Saheb as our right and no one else can claim it.”The BJP MP from Bahraich also claimed that people from backward castes from all the parts of the state have come to attend the agitation against conspiracy to end our reservation.In the past as well, Phule has accused the people of her own party many times of hatching a conspiracy to end the reservation given to the backward people of the country.Phule said that there is continuous debate regarding the review of the Constitution and reservation, which is a disguised effort to end the reservation. She said that she will fight against any effort to end reservation tooth and nail.“I will continue to work for the backwards of the society no matter what people or the party says. If reservation if scrapped, then the backwards of the country will not get their due representation in the society. The central government today seems not worried about the issue at all,” Phule said.During the recent Rajya Sabha elections, minister and chief of Suheldev Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also publicly expressed his dissent with the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. He calmed down, only after meeting with BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi. Rajbhar has also said that he is waiting for Shah to come to Lucknow on April 10 to see if the promises made to him are kept or not.After the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, the allies have started raising their voice against the Yogi Adityanath government. Rajbhar had openly expressed his angst against Yogi Adityanath and had said that he has failed to take along everyone and OBC community leaders are being ignored in the state.