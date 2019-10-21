Take the pledge to vote

There Will be Change, Says Sharad Pawar Even as Exit Polls Predict Cong-NCP Rout in Maharashtra Election

Voting for the 288 assembly seats in the state was held on Monday. Pawar, his grand-daughter Revati Sule and son-in-law Sadanand Sule voted at a polling booth in south Mumbai in the morning.

News18.com

October 21, 2019
Sharad Pawar
File photo of Sharad Pawar.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar expressed confidence here on Monday that there will be a change of guard in Maharashtra after the Assembly elections.

"Youngsters want change. The BJP and Shiv Sena ruled the state and people hoped their expectations would be fulfilled. That trust, however, has been betrayed," Pawar told reporters afterwards.

Maharashtra lagged behind in sectors such as agriculture and industries, and there were job losses too, the former Union minister claimed.

"All this has created restlessness among people...I got good response across the state (during the campaigning). I do not have any doubt that there will be a change," he said.

Election results will be out on October 24.

His statement came before the release of exit polls, which have predicted that the BJP and Shiv Sena are set to retain Maharashtra in a landslide win and the Congress and NCP are headed for a rout.

Exit polls, broadcast soon after the polling ended, varied in their projection of seats for the rival alliances but an emphatic victory with more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana was their common theme.

