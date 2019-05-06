English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
There Will be Political Earthquake After Lok Sabha Election Results, Says Tejashwi Yadav
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will resign either on May 23 or shortly after that.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav. (Image:Twitter)
Patna: Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday predicted a political earthquake when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are declared on May 23.
"Wait for May 23, there will be a political earthquake," Tejashwi Yadav told the media here.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will resign either on May 23 or shortly after that.
Tejashwi Yadav also said that differences between the ruling Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party were growing and will soon lead to a conflict.
He made the remarks as voting for Bihar's five parliamentary seats of Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran was on.
