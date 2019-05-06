Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

There Will be Political Earthquake After Lok Sabha Election Results, Says Tejashwi Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will resign either on May 23 or shortly after that.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
There Will be Political Earthquake After Lok Sabha Election Results, Says Tejashwi Yadav
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav. (Image:Twitter)
Loading...
Patna: Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday predicted a political earthquake when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are declared on May 23.

"Wait for May 23, there will be a political earthquake," Tejashwi Yadav told the media here.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will resign either on May 23 or shortly after that.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that differences between the ruling Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party were growing and will soon lead to a conflict.

He made the remarks as voting for Bihar's five parliamentary seats of Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran was on.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram