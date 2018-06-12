English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
There Will be Pre-poll Alliances at State Level, a National Alliance will be Done Post 2019: Yechury
On the question of who will be the potential PM candidate of the alliance if they get the numbers, Sitaram Yechury said there is no dearth of good candidates.
File photo of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Lucknow: Buoyed by opposition’s success in the recently held byelections and aiming to further consolidate anti-BJP vote ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that opposition should counter BJP with pre-poll alliances at the state level and a national level alliance can be stitched post elections.
Speaking at CPI (M) office at Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow, Yechury said, “We aim at the consolidation of anti-BJP vote ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. There will be pre-poll alliances on state level, while a national level alliance will be done post polls.”
It was being speculated that an alliance can be done on national level as ‘maha-gathbandhan’ in which both national and regional parties can come together under one umbrella as a part of strategy to defeat BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
On the question of who will be the potential PM candidate of the alliance if they get the numbers, Yechury said, “There is no dearth of potential Prime Ministerial Leaders in the country. The narrative of 'Modi vs whom' is meaningless. Who dreamt of Manmohan becoming Prime Minister in 2004?”
Attacking the central government over the move to open up Joint Secretary level positions in the government through lateral entry, Sitaram Yechury said, “All democratic and constitutional institutions are being compromised. Decision of lateral entry at the level of joint secretary is a dangerous one. Bureaucracy is the steel frame on which our country works. Being advisors/ OSD is a different thing, bringing in Joint secretaries is a worrying decision. It is an attempt of RSS infiltration.”
Making a comment on the meeting of US President Donald Trump and the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un in Singapore, Yehcury said, “If the summit leads to pulling back of US defence establishment in South Korea, then it’s a big success for people of both North and South Korea.”
Also Watch
Speaking at CPI (M) office at Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow, Yechury said, “We aim at the consolidation of anti-BJP vote ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. There will be pre-poll alliances on state level, while a national level alliance will be done post polls.”
It was being speculated that an alliance can be done on national level as ‘maha-gathbandhan’ in which both national and regional parties can come together under one umbrella as a part of strategy to defeat BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.
On the question of who will be the potential PM candidate of the alliance if they get the numbers, Yechury said, “There is no dearth of potential Prime Ministerial Leaders in the country. The narrative of 'Modi vs whom' is meaningless. Who dreamt of Manmohan becoming Prime Minister in 2004?”
Attacking the central government over the move to open up Joint Secretary level positions in the government through lateral entry, Sitaram Yechury said, “All democratic and constitutional institutions are being compromised. Decision of lateral entry at the level of joint secretary is a dangerous one. Bureaucracy is the steel frame on which our country works. Being advisors/ OSD is a different thing, bringing in Joint secretaries is a worrying decision. It is an attempt of RSS infiltration.”
Making a comment on the meeting of US President Donald Trump and the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un in Singapore, Yehcury said, “If the summit leads to pulling back of US defence establishment in South Korea, then it’s a big success for people of both North and South Korea.”
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift