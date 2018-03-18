There Will be Riots When the Ram Mandir Issue is Resolved, Says Raj Thackeray

MNS leader Raj Thackeray on Sunday claimed that there would be communal riots as soon as the Ram Mandir issue is resolved in the Supreme Court.Thackeray said that riots have been planned in the coming months around the Ram Mandir issue both by Muslim organisations and BJP.“Let the Ram Mandir be built next year, but let elections get over first. The single point agenda in front of BJP is to create riots over the Ram Mandir issue and win the upcoming elections,” Thackeray alleged.Lashing out at Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said the party was not good in the national interest and must be defeated.“Our country is facing an emergency at the moment. While there is no formal declaration of emergency, but all the techniques being employed by this party (BJP) can be found in Adolf Hitler's books. They have been trying to muzzle the media and any opposition against them,” Thackeray said.He added, "Nobody says a word against the government or the government advertisements are stopped. What country are we living in. India needs a third War of Independence in 2019. We had accepted Narendra Modi's Congress-mukt Bharat call. But he has turned out to be worse. Now we want a Modi-mukt Bharat."Thackeray lambasted the BJP governments both at the Centre and the state and observed that demonetisation was the "biggest scam".“After 1947, the biggest scam to come to light will be demonetisation. How does Nirav Modi leave the country when a CBI case is going on? How does he meet PM and CM (Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) in Davos? Does the government not know about them? You need to teach such people a lesson,” he said.Continuing his attack on the Maharashtra state government, Thackeray also accused them of lying about the agricultural situation in the state. “Desertification has hit about 46 percent of the land in Maharashtra. We are only second to Rajasthan. This government is lying through its teeth that 56,000 wells have been dug,” he said.He also called Fadnavis the new ‘Samba’, after the villainous character from the film Sholay.