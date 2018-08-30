English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
There’s a New AAP in Town and It is Arvind Kejriwal’s Latest Problem
Justice Siddharth Mridul issued notice to the EC and the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) seeking their stand on the plea by AAP seeking de-registration of the newly formed party.
File photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Election Commission on a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party against the poll panel's decision to reject its objection against registration of the 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a political party.
The Aam Aadmi Party has sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that the abbreviation of both the parties would be the same — AAP — which could confuse voters.
The petition, filed through advocate Anupam Srivastava, claimed that the new party's name was similar sounding and that could confuse voters.
The AAP has sought quashing of the EC's July 16 order rejecting its objection against registration of Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) as a political party under provisions of the Representation of People Act.
