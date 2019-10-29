New Delhi: Sending a strong message across to BJP, its Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that there is no Dushyant Chautala in the state whose father is in jail. The party said that the agreement that took place between Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray before polls should be fulfilled, making it clear that the regional giant wants nothing less that the 50:50 power sharing formula.

"There is not Dushyant Chautala here whose father is in jail. We do politics of truth in Maharashtra. If someone tries to keep us away from power, I think it is not politics of truth. We are observing what is happening and how low people can stoop," Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Dushyant's father Ajay Chautala, who was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, was granted furlough for two weeks after the BJP and JJP sealed a deal to form a coalition government in Haryana.

Raut's statement comes a day after senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling alliance partners over forming the next state government.

In a veiled threat to withdraw from the alliance, Raut further said that the party has other options as well but they don't want to go with it. "Shiv Sena is not power hungry. We cannot murder democracy. The party wants all pre-poll agreements to be fulfilled."

As the BJP's tally went down in the October 21 state Assembly elections, compared to its 2014 performance, Sena has been raising a pitch for "equal sharing" of power. Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state. In the just concluded state polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. A resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats.

