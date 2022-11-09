'There's No Hindu Religion...': Karnataka BJP Leader Sparks Row As His Party Attacks Congress Neta

At a time when the ruling BJP in Karnataka has launched a big agitation over the Hindu word origin row, Former Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Katti sparked debate after a video of him saying, “Hinduism is not a religion” went viral on social media.

The purported video of Katti’s speech at a public event in Belagavi came at a time when BJP is targetting Congress for party leader Satish Jarkiholi’s remark calling the term Hindu ‘dirty’.

“Hinduism is being discussed today. There is no Hindu religion; it is a formation, a lifestyle. It’s a way of life,” Katti could be head saying in Kannada.

@BJP4India former MP Ramesh Katti in old video said As per my opinion there is no such #Hindu religion, that’s a living style, I’ve told it many times, there is no such #religion called Hindu, its a life style.#SatishJarakiholi pic.twitter.com/dBY2nKLlIM — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) November 8, 2022

“I have read many books… Where did the word Hindu come from…‘Hindu’ is not a religion, but a nationality,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to launch a big agitation all over the state over the Hindu word origin row. According to the insiders in the state BJP unit, direction has been given to launch agitations in all the district headquarters.

The directions have also been given to lodge a police complaint demanding action against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary Satish Jarkiholi for hurting the feelings of Hindus.

Condemning Jarkiholi’s statement, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai called the remarks “anti-national”.

Meanwhile, Congress had already distanced itself and condemned it “unequivocally”.

“I don’t know which book has mentioned that ‘Hindu’ does not originate from India. But our party won’t change its stance. We stand by what we said — we condemn what Satish Jarkiholi has said. Let the BJP do or say whatever they please,” Congress chief DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Satish Jarkiholi, who is considered as a tall leader, challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to set up a committee to probe whether he had said anything wrong.

