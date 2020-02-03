New Delhi: Even as Parvesh Verma is under fire for calling Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist", backing for the BJP MP's statement came from none other than union minister Prakash Javadekar, who not only repeated the claim but also added that there was 'plenty of evidence' to prove it.

"Kejriwal is now asking with a sad face, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist," Javadekar said at a press conference.

His remarks come a few days after the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to Parvesh Verma for his remark about Kejriwal.

Flanked by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Anurag Thakur, Javadekar said Kejriwal "stayed a night at the Moga residence of Khalistan Commando Force chief Gurinder Singh during the Punjab Assembly polls".

"You knew it was a militant's house. Still, you stayed there. How much more evidence do you need?" he asked.

The senior BJP leader further said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was supporting protests at Shaheen Bagh, where he again claimed that slogans of "Assam ko azadi", "Jinnah wali azadi" were being raised. "Supporting such slogans is also terrorism".

He alleged that Kejriwal stood with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where "anti-India slogans were raised, and did not grant sanction to prosecute (those who raised the slogans)".

"On January 26, you threatened that you would stop their prosecution. How much more proof do you need? The people of Delhi now know that you are the chief of liars, you are an anarchist and sympathise with terrorists. You are supporting Shaheen Bagh, JNU, the slogans being raised there and all such anarchists...then you are definitely a terrorist. This is your identity, no matter how innocent face you make," he added.

An emotional Kejriwal had later said it was for the people of Delhi to decide whether they consider him their son, brother, or a terrorist. "How have I become a terrorist? I've arranged for medicines...did so much for the needy. I've never thought of myself or my family... am ready to give my life for the nation," he had said at a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party also released a video that had visuals of family members of four 'martyred' Delhi officers, who vouch for Kejriwal's work.

Ahead of the February 8, the BJP leaders have been attacking the Delhi CM on a number of issues, including anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has alleged that the demonstration is being organised with "mala fide intentions for causing anarchy and disorder". He alleged that AAP and Pakistan had a close relationship as both were pained after abrogation of Article 370.

