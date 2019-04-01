English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'They are Doing a Good Job': Police Observer Vivek Dubey Gives Green Signal on Poll Preparedness in Bengal
Dubey is scheduled to hold another round of meetings with the top bureaucrats in Kolkata, following which, on April 3, he will reach Bagdogra to inspect poll arrangements.
File photo of Central police observer Vivek Dubey.
Kolkata: Central police observer Vivek Dubey on Monday expressed his satisfaction over Lok Sabha poll preparedness in all the parliamentary seats in the first, second and third phase in West Bengal.
On March 28, the Election Commission (EC) had replaced former BSF director general K.K. Sharma with Dubey as the central police observer for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.
Dubey, a 1981 batch IPS officer, arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and today held a video conference with district magistrates and superintendents of police from eight districts that are going to witness Lok Sabha polls in the first three phases.
Speaking to the media people, Dubey said, “I interacted with all the concerned officers and they are doing a good job.”
On Tuesday morning, Dubey will have another round of meetings with the top bureaucrats in Kolkata. Thereafter, on April 3 at around 3.30 PM he is scheduled to reach Bagdogra to hold meetings with state officers from North Bengal to inspect poll arrangements.
Dubey took charge as Central police observer after the Trinamool Congress objected to the appointment of former BSF Director General K K Sharma as the special police observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand, alleging that he was present at an RSS function.
In West Bengal, Lok Sabha polls is scheduled to be held in seven phases.
The first, second and third phases of the polls are scheduled on April 11 (Cooch Behar, Alipurduar), April 18 (Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj) and April 23 (Balurghat, Jangipur, Murshidabad, North Malda and South Malda).
