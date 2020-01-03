Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
'They are Knowledge-proof': Ram Madhav Says Opposition Has not Understood CAA

The BJP leader further alleged that those who oppose the CAA try to divide the country on communal lines as they couldn't face the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the political front.

Updated:January 3, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
'They are Knowledge-proof': Ram Madhav Says Opposition Has not Understood CAA
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav.

Hyderabad: Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act was not against any citizen of the country, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said the opposition parties protesting the legislation do not have enough knowledge of the subject.

Alleging that the parties opposing the CAA were not aware of the facts of the Act, Madhav said, "They do not even make any attempt to know the facts. So they try to mislead people."

“These parties are knowledge-proof like we used have water-proof watch in our earlier days,” the BJP National General Secretary said in his address at Osmania University here on 'A Talk on Citizenship Amendment Act.'

The BJP leader further alleged that oppositions or those who oppose the CAA try to divide the country on communal lines as they couldn't face the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on political front.

The amended citizenship act envisages providing Indian nationality to persecuted minorities such as Hindus from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India as refugees prior to December 2014.

