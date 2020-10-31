'They Are Simple, But Intelligent': Kamal Nath is Confident MP Voters Will Choose Congress in Bypolls

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, whose 15-month-old government collapsed in March this year and led to the BJP's return to the helm, has said the voters in the state are simple, naïve and poor, but they are intelligent, and will bring the Congress back to power in the upcoming Assembly bypolls. Bypolls to 28 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on November 3.

In order to return to power in the state, the Congress has to win all 28 seats, while the ruling BJP only needs nine seats to reach the majority mark of 116 in the 230 -member House. "I have full faith in people and voters of the state, especially from these 28 seats.

They are aware that the (BJP) government, which came to power by trading people's mandate, has not been able to change anything in the last seven months.

The farmers' condition has worsened and unemployment has increased…people understand everything," Nath told.