They Call Her Ace, Were They Playing With Joker Till Now: BJP Leader’s Dig at Priyanka’s Political Plunge
Saroj Pandey cited Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement who had termed Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as a "trump card" move.
BJP leader Saroj Pandey.
Mumbai: Since the Congress party announced Priyanaka Gandhi's entry into politics, BJP leaders have been taking potshots at the Congress.
On Monday, a senior BJP leader took a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with a card game reference by asking whether the latter was a "joker" if his sister Priyanka Gandhi was the opposition party's "trump card".
Saroj Pandey, BJP in charge for Maharashtra and Rajya Sabha MP, justified her card game wordplay by citing the statement of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who had termed Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as the party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh as a "trump card" move.
"Congress party ke neta ne kaha, Ghulam Nabi Azad ne is baat ko kaha, ki hum turup ka ikka chalate hai... To joker se ab tak khelte the iskaa matlab tay hain (Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says they are now playing with a trump card.So it surely means so far they were playing with a joker)," Pandey said.
She was addressing the convention of Maharashtra BJP in Jalna.
"I cannot play cards, but you can understand (the difference between) trump card and joker," she further said.
Clarifying her remark, Pandey said, "It is not that we are calling him (Rahul Gandhi) joker, but their own leaders have certified that tag on him. We are getting criticised for calling him pappu."
"Had the party (Congress) played its trump card earlier, this joker would not have wasted so much time of the country," Pandey said.
Recently BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya said that the Congress was banking on 'chocolaty faces', while as another BJP leader had called Priyanka as 'just a beautiful face'.
