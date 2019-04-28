They Can Kill Me Any Day & Call it an Accident, But I am Not Scared, Says Mamata at Midnapore Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamta Banerjee on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may kill her any day (for political interest) and after that claim that it was an accident.Addressing a public meeting at Nimtouri in East Midnapore, Banerjee said, “They can kill me any day. After killing me, they will say that it was an accident. But, I would like to tell them that I am not scared. If I am killed, my ‘ma, mati, manush’ (mother, motherland and people) would fight back.”She said, “Modibabu is a grandfather of Muhammad Bin Tughlaq. He is the most dangerous Prime Minister I have seen ever in my political career. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narsimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, but I have never seen such ‘bhadralok’ (gentleman) PM before. I am saying ‘bhadralok’ because it is our culture. Please don’t vote for the BJP because in the name of NRC (National Register of Citizens), they will throw us out.”This is not for the first time when Banerjee has talked about a threat to her life.On May 11, 2018, in an interview with a regional television channel, she claimed that a contract killer was hired by a political party against her and accordingly, she had prepared a ‘political will’ about who would take forward the mantle of the Trinamool’s leadership after her.She had said, “I have information that they have given money, which they call in their language ‘supari’ to kill me. They have done a recce of the Kalighat area where I stay. There is a serious threat issue and the police are aware of it. They are working on this lead and have requested me to change my Kalighat house. But I will not do so. There are people who wanted to alienate me from the masses, but I will not bow down to such threats.”The Trinamool supremo added, “Considering the threat factor, today I am sharing this that I have already prepared a ‘political will’ specifying who would do what after me. I have set up a team in my party to look after the Trinamool Congress and work for the development of Bengal. Those who are trying to kill me will never succeed in hampering the state’s development.”When asked to specify who will take the lead after Mamata Banerjee, she said, “It will be a collective work and yes, the leader will be decided by the people of Bengal, not by me. Who am I to decide?”