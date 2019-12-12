'They Can’t Read Your Tweet': Cong's Reminder for PM Modi Amid Internet Shutdown in Assam

Soon after Narendra Modi reached out the people of Assam via Twitter, urging them nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Congress party shot back at the Prime Minister saying the People in the state cannot read his 'reassuring' message as the internet has been cut off there.

“Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off,” Congress posted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

A day after the bill was passed in Parliament, Modi, in a series of tweets in both English and Assamese, said the identity of the people of Assam will be preserved and will continue to grow, even as the northeastern state continued to simmer against the contentious legislation.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," the prime minister said.

The passing of the contentious bill has led to widespread protests in the Northeast, especially in Assam and Tripura, despite assurances by political leaders. As the protests rage, three flights and 21 train services were cancelled keeping in mind the volatile situation in Assam.

Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7pm on Wednesday, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility and maintain law and order.

Services were suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna, said.

A defence spokesperson had earlier said in a statement in Shillong that two columns of the Army were deployed in Tripura. The spokesperson later clarified that troops of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force commanded by Army officials, were pressed into service in Tripura.

