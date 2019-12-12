Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'They Can’t Read Your Tweet': Cong's Reminder for PM Modi Amid Internet Shutdown in Assam

Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets in both English and Assamese, said the identity of the people of Assam will be preserved and will continue to grow, even as the northeastern state continued to simmer against the contentious legislation.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'They Can’t Read Your Tweet': Cong's Reminder for PM Modi Amid Internet Shutdown in Assam
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)

Soon after Narendra Modi reached out the people of Assam via Twitter, urging them nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Congress party shot back at the Prime Minister saying the People in the state cannot read his 'reassuring' message as the internet has been cut off there.

“Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off,” Congress posted on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

A day after the bill was passed in Parliament, Modi, in a series of tweets in both English and Assamese, said the identity of the people of Assam will be preserved and will continue to grow, even as the northeastern state continued to simmer against the contentious legislation.

"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them -- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," the prime minister said.

The passing of the contentious bill has led to widespread protests in the Northeast, especially in Assam and Tripura, despite assurances by political leaders. As the protests rage, three flights and 21 train services were cancelled keeping in mind the volatile situation in Assam.

Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7pm on Wednesday, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility and maintain law and order.

Services were suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna, said.

A defence spokesperson had earlier said in a statement in Shillong that two columns of the Army were deployed in Tripura. The spokesperson later clarified that troops of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force commanded by Army officials, were pressed into service in Tripura.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram