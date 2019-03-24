English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'They Gave Terrorists Biryani, We Fed Them Bombs': Yogi Adityanath Draws Parallel Between Cong, BJP
Yogi also made a scathing attack at the Congress leader Sam Pitroda for seeking proof and more facts on the death toll in Balakot strikes that were carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a rally in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Terming Congress’s response to terror as ‘soft approach’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that it gave biryani to terrorists, while the Modi government fed them bullets and bombs.
“During Opposition’s time, terrorists would be fed biryani. We feed terrorists bullets and bombs,” he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
Yogi also made a scathing attack at the Congress leader Sam Pitroda for seeking proof and more facts on the death toll in Balakot strikes that were carried out by the Indian Air Force on February 26.
"Sam has become shame for the country," Uttar Pradesh chief minister said while addressing a rally in Saharanpur. Pitroda, Congress’s Indian overseas chief, had said that entire Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks.
The UP chief minister also accused the BSP candidate from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, of speaking Jaish chief Masood Azhar’s language and called him his ‘son-in-law’.
“Azhar Masood’s son-in-law comes to Saharanpur, and speaks his language. Should someone who speaks Masood’s language be allowed to win from Saharanpur?” Yogi said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
