They Have to Stay in Bengal Even After Election, Says Didi as BJP Supporters Chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ Slogans
A handful of villagers carrying BJP flags gathered on both sides of the road when they saw the chief minister’s convoy at Chandrakona and raised the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally.
Kolkata: In an unexpected turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday was greeted with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans in West Midnapore.
The incident took place in the afternoon when Banerjee was on her way to Chandrakona to address a public meeting and a ‘padyatra’.
West Midnapore is known be as one of the strongest bastions of the ruling party where the Adhikari family (TMC minister Subhendu Adhikari, his father, MP Sishir Adhikari, and his brother, MP Debyendu Adhikari,) call the shots.
A handful of villagers carrying BJP flags gathered on both sides of the road when they saw the chief minister’s convoy at Chandrakona and raised the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.
A visibly angry Banerjee immediately asked the driver to stop her car and she got down from the vehicle.
As the BJP supporters fled from the scene, Banerjee said, “Why are running away…come here…”
Stating that the sloganeers were trying to act too smart, the chief minister then left for the rally venue.
Later, she raised the issue at her rallies in Chandrakona and Ghatal, “Those who are raising such slogans will suffer a jolt after the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23,” she said, adding they must remember that they have to stay in the state even after the election.
Banerjee has accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics in Bengal and instigating people to stage riots.
She has been urging people to vote against saffron camp’s bid to divide the state on religious lines and help her party’s candidates win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Meanwhile, the BJP has set a target of winning 23 of the 42 parliamentary seats. In the 2014 general election, it had won the Asansol (Babul Supriyo) and Darjeeling (SS Ahluwalia) in the state.
This time, following changes in the political dynamics of the hills, Ahluwalia is contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
